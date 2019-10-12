|
June 10, 1930 - Oct. 1, 2019 Fred Ernest Ihde, son of Fred Ihde and Rosina Hite was born on June 10, 1930, in Los Angeles and grew up in San Pedro. Fred attended White Point Elementary School, Dana Junior High School and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1948. He was in the first group to attend Harbor Junior College. Fred excelled in track & football and won many awards & trophies for his athletic achievements. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1953 for 18 months. After he was released from the Navy, he worked as a longshoreman before becoming an L.A. City Fireman. After serving 16 years as a fireman, he was promoted to First Mate on Fire Boat #1 in LA Harbor where he remained until he retired after serving for 33 years with the Fire Department. Fred held the highest score in Physical Agility at the Fire Department for many years. He was an exceptional swimmer and spent many years at his beloved Cabrillo Beach playing volleyball or swimming. He was a member of the Polar Bear Club at Cabrillo Beach and was encouraged to become their official photographer for several years. Photography was a special passion of his and he entered many contests & received several accolades and awards. He was a dedicated & active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and gave many hours of his time doing painting, handyman jobs and assisting in whatever projects the church needed done. Fred spent many hours with the youth of Trinity and was much loved and appreciated by them. Fred leaves his wife of 63 years, Edna; daughters, Laura Thompson, and Elaine Sabosky, son in laws; Wayne Thompson and Steve Sabosky, grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson, Lindsay Thompson, Jake Sabosky, Beau Sabosky; and great grandchildren, Tyler Thompson, Emma Thompson, Logan Thompson, and Mason Thompson. Services will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1450 W. 7th Street, San Pedro on Saturday, October 19th @ 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations encouraged to Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen's Fund at www.LAFRA.org, P.O Box 41903, Los Angeles, CA 90041 or contacting 1-800-244-3439. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 12, 2019