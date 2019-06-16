|
May 4, 1928 - May 29, 2019 Frederick A. Noah, 91, from Hawthorne, CA, was welcomed Home with our Lord on May 29, 2019. Born and raised on the family farm in Greenwood, Wisconsin, Fred was the oldest of the 10 children of Emil and Marianna Noah. Fred's curiosity about the world prompted him to join the Navy at the age of 17 in 1946. He served on the USS Manchester and visited places like Venice and the Great Pyramid during his tours. He was recalled to active duty during the Korean Conflict and served in South Carolina until 1953. His formal education included attending Milwaukee School of Engineering, El Camino College and UCLA, but he never stopped learning. He went to work at Northrop in 1953 and retired from there in 1993. During his time at Northrop, he worked as a Major Subcontracts Administrator in the Electronics Division. After a serious traffic accident in 1988, Fred focused even more of his free time on volunteer efforts at Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools. He was a member of Trinity for over 6o years where he served as Treasurer and Vice-President. Fred also applied his expertise and strong work ethic to repairing and maintaining anything and everything at the church, no matter the hour! In 1954, Fred married Ruth Bratz, also a native Wisconsinite. They moved to HollyGlen in 1955 and raised their family: David and Rosetta Noah of Wichita, KS; Patricia and Antonio Rivas of Los Angeles; and Janet and Jon Aasness of Long Beach. He is also survived by his grandson, Dylan, and wife, Valarie Aasness and granddaughter, Caryn Aasness. Fred and Ruth enjoyed traveling together and had the chance to visit many countries and states. Fred's trip to Machu Picchu, the Galapagos, Ecuador and Peru with his son-in-law, Antonio, fulfilled a lifelong dream. His interests included photography, woodworking, auto restoration and collecting tools. In addition to his immediate family survivors include one brother and four sisters and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. He was dearly loved and will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawthorne, on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Providence Trinity Care Hospice.
Published in Daily Breeze on June 16, 2019