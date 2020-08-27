1/2
Freida Elsie Brehm
May 20, 1925 - August 5, 2020 Freida Elsie Brehm, age 95, was born on May 20, 1925. She passed away on August 5, 2020 at 4:58 AM in Harbor City, California, at her home surrounded by all of her family. She was the wife of George Edward Brehm, they are both home in heaven. Freida is survived by her daughter, Sherry Ann Brehm; grandsons, Gary Edward Ganson and Lloyd Keith Lang; granddaughter, Victoria Ann Williams, as well as many great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Rest in peace G'ma! We all love and miss you.


Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 27, 2020.
