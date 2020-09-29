1/1
French "Jerry" Comer
Sept. 3, 1934 - Sept. 21, 2020 French "Jerry" Comer, 86, passed peacefully in his home in Clovis California surrounded by his loved ones. Jerry was born in Los Angeles, California, and lived in the "South Bay" until he retired. As the son of Ethelyn "Alene" Cooper, Jerry is survived by Pat, his wife of 63 years, his three children, Jerri, Glenn (Debbie), Robin (Barry), six grandchildren: Summer, Dominic, Chante, Tim, Justin and Ian, two great grandchildren: Isabella & Elliana, his brother Jim and an extended loving family. He joins his mother Alene, sister Joanne and grandchild Daniel. He will be deeply missed, but the memories, good times and laughter he brought will remain with us forever. A private celebration of life will be held. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook and share a favorite memory at: www.neptunesocietyfresno.com/obituary/french-comer


