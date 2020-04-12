|
|
Fumiye Helen Awaya Yamamura Fumiye Helen Awaya Yamamura (89) passed away on April 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her sister Kazuko (Hiromi) Ueda of Japan; sister-in-law, Yoko Awaya; nieces and nephews, Henry and Edward (Teresa) Awaya, Mary (Jay) Tahata, Patti (Jay Hiroshi) Takata, Hajime Chiba, Keiko (Hiroshi) Fujii, Mariko (Akihito) Kamei, and Tatsuro Ueda; also survived by many other relatives in the U.S. and Japan. Services will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2020