Fumiye Helen Awaya Yamamura

Fumiye Helen Awaya Yamamura Fumiye Helen Awaya Yamamura (89) passed away on April 7, 2020 in Los Angeles. She is survived by her sister Kazuko (Hiromi) Ueda of Japan; sister-in-law, Yoko Awaya; nieces and nephews, Henry and Edward (Teresa) Awaya, Mary (Jay) Tahata, Patti (Jay Hiroshi) Takata, Hajime Chiba, Keiko (Hiroshi) Fujii, Mariko (Akihito) Kamei, and Tatsuro Ueda; also survived by many other relatives in the U.S. and Japan. Services will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 12, 2020
