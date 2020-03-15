Home

1932 - 2020 Gail Cook Kettler passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. She was born January 24, 1932 in Noel, Missouri, to Vane and Juanita Garvin.She is predeceased by husbands Raymond Cook and Jack Kettler, as well as her sister, Joanna Hall. She is survived by her two sons, Bret D. Cook (Margaret) and John G. Cook (Cheryl). Gail graduated from Southwest Missouri State, where she met her first husband, Raymond. They eventually setteled near the ocean in Palos Verdes Estates, where she has resided the last 53 years. Together, Gail and Raymond traveled the world until his passing in 1992. In 2000, Gail married Jack Kettler, additionally they continued traveling the globe. Gail is credited with being the first female lifeguard in Missouri. She continued swimming until she was 80. In addition, Gail was an accomplished water color artist who displayed her artwork locally. Gail loved music and was a gifted pianist. Rest in Peace, Gail.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 15, 2020
