May 16, 1941 - Nov 3, 2020 Gail Brenda Davis, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her long-time home in Torrance, California after a brave 15-month battle with cancer. Gail was a beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, friend, teacher and neighbor. She was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on May 16, 1941 to George and Mary Perrone. When she was 10, her family relocated to California. She was a 1958 graduate of Manual Arts High School, she received her bachelor's degree from UCLA, and went on to receive a Master's degree in education. Gail taught in the Torrance Unified School district for over 40 years at the schools Carl Steele, Seaside, Calle Mayor and Walteria. She loved travelling, lunching with the ladies, walks on the beach, poker nights, bridge, tennis and See's pecan buds. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy and Jeff Gibson and Courtney and Tim Murphy; her five grandchildren, Madelyn, Jillian, Mia, Curtis and Mary; her sister, Julie Sheerin; her brother, George Perrone; her nieces and many cousins. She was truly one of a kind and leaves all who knew her with 'Classic' Gail memories to cherish for years to come. She will be missed. A celebration of life memorial will be held next year. Visit www.lafuneral.com
