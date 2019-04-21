|
|
December 15, 1949 - February 25, 2019 Gary Charles Swanson passed unexpectantly on February 25, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1949 in Albuquerque, New Mexico; relocating with his family to Southern California in 1963. He attended Wilmington Jr. High, Phineas Banning High School and Harbor Community College. He served his country honorably in the Army as a Spec.4; at Long Binh Vietnam. A long-time resident of the South Bay and the Antelope Valley; Gary was an avid surfer as well as loving the ocean, and salt-water fishing. Among his passions were oil-painting landscapes, photography, as well as gardening-farming, and was a life time dog and nature lover. He enjoyed hiking and exploring various mountain areas of the high desert during his retirement years. He had a tenacious sprit for adventure in everything throughout his life; yet always maintained a since of humor. His generosity, trustworthiness defined him. However, quoting him always with a grin and a smile "I don't trust politicians or doctors." Gary was employed at Farr Company in the South Bay and retired from Lockheed Aircraft in Palmdale after 26 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Bart F. Swanson, Jr., Gloria G. Swanson, brother Robert Bruce Swanson (Rebecca), and great nephews Andrew Bartel Swanson and Jacob Edward Swanson. He is survived by brother Kenneth Bart Swanson (Judith), Scott Douglas Swanson (Denise), his sister Christina Jean Rollins (Donald), 12 nephews and nieces, 30 Grand nephews and nieces, 7 Great Grand nephews and nieces, and his faithful dog Ginger. A private memorial was held with family at the Devil's Punch Bowl Nature Area in the Antelope valley on March 23, 2019. Gary is missed by his family, friends, and all that knew and loved him. As were his wishes, donations may be made to the Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra HWY, Palmdale, CA 93550. Rest in peace brother.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 21, 2019