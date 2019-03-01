|
Gene Roberts, age 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on December 29, 2018. He was born in Texas to Willis and Pearl Roberts. At the age of 9 he moved to Long Beach, Ca. He graduated high school there and married his high school sweet heart Martha. They moved to Torrance, Ca where they raised their four children Bill, Tom, Perry and Shirley. Gene spent most of his working life in the newspaper industry, creating advertisements for many businesses in the area. He worked for the Torrance Press Herald and later worked for the Daily Breeze. Gene remarried to Becky with whom he spent many happy years. They retired and moved to Missouri where they owned and operated a bowling alley for 6 years. They also loved to ply the waters of Table Rock Lake on their pontoon boat. They returned to Torrance in Gene's final years to be close to family. Gene was preceded in death by his parents and son Tommy. He is survived by his wife Becky, his children Bill (Mary), Perry (Melody) and Shirley (Wayne) Schaller, along with 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A memorial Service will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church 301 Avenue D, Redondo Beach, Ca. 90277, on March 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits. WL00190870-image-1.jpg
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 1, 2019