|
|
Gene Roy Bravick
March 9, 1949 – February 22, 2020
Gene passed away February 22 after suffering complications from ongoing health issues. Gene lived in the South Bay area. He attended Narbonne HS, CSUDH and UCLA where he received a BA in Economics. After completing his education he worked as an appraiser for Marshall & Stephens and Cal Fed before opening his own appraisal company, Bravick & Associates. He held the MAI and SRA distinction from the Appraisal Institute.
He married Peggy, his devoted wife of 46 years. Together they shared three children. Their son, Peter, died in 2016. Gene is survived by his wife, Peggy Bravick; his daughters, Eva Hudson and Carrie Bravick; his grandson, Hayden Ek Bravick and his sister, Jo Schillinger. Gene is remembered as a loving father and a supportive husband, a man of great intelligence and quick wit.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2020