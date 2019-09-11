|
12/6/37 - 8/25/19 Genevieve "Genny" Burchfield passed away in her home surrounded by family on 8/25/19. Genny leaves behind her son Brian, daughter Valerie, son-in-law Corey Rhodes and beloved grandchildren Riley and Connor Rhodes. Her husband of 50 years, Bill Burchfield, predeceased her in 2010. Genny worked for many years as a surgical nurse at Daniel Freeman & South Bay Hospitals. She was a resident of Torrance for most of her life before relocating to Laguna Niguel two years ago. A private celebration of life will be held in late September. Donations may be made to the Alport Syndrome Foundation.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sept. 11, 2019