Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
at her home
Genevieve Duncan "Genny" Harris

Genevieve Duncan "Genny" Harris Obituary
Genevieve "Genny" Duncan Harris In the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2020, Genevieve Duncan Harris of Torrance, died at the age of 98. She was one month away from her 99th birthday. She is survived by her two daughters, Marge and Joyce; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; seven and 1/2 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at her home on Saturday, February 29, 2020, beginning at noon.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 28, 2020
