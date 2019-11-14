|
Sept. 2, 1925 - November 2, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother and grandmother; Genevieve Vargas Ramirez. She was born on September 2, 1925 in Deming, New Mexico. After leaving Banning High School, Genevieve worked as "Rosie the Riveter" during World War II. She later married John Vargas and their union brought forth two children; Dolores and John Vargas, Jr. Following the death of John Sr., Genevieve worked for Pacific Bell Phone for the next 35 years. It was during this time that she married Luciano (Chano) Ramirez. Genevieve passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and three sisters. We will greatly miss Genevieve but we know that we will one day be reunited. Services will be private.
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 14, 2019