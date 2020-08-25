01/03/1932 - 08/15/2020 Genoveva (Genny) Pi¤on, of San Pedro, California, 88, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at her daughter's home in Monterey Park after a brief illness, surrounded by her loving family. Genny was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend to many who knew her. Genny was born on January 3, 1932 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Manuel and Maria Zarate. While growing up in Eagle Pass, she helped to raise her brother, Daniel, and her two sisters, Esther and Yolanda. In August of 1944, she moved with her family from Texas to California. The family lived in Santa Ana, then Compton before settling in San Pedro. She attended Barton Hill Elementary School, Dana Jr. High and San Pedro High School. Genny left high school at the age of 16 to work at Star-Kist Tuna on Terminal Island to help support her family. Genny worked at Star-Kist until she married Luis Pi¤on in 1960. Luis was in the United States Navy, stationed at Terminal Island. They had two children, a daughter, Margarita, and a son, Luis Jr., Genny and Luis divorced in 1970 and Genny went back to work at Star-Kist for two years. She went on to work for Harbor Crest Convalescent Home and retired from Little Company of Mary Hospital. While her children were in school, she volunteered her time at Holy Trinity Elementary and Mary Star of the Sea High School. Genny is preceded in by death by her parents, Manuel and Maria Zarate. She is survived by her daughter, Margarita Pi¤on Gutierrez (Dennis); son, Luis Pi¤on, Jr.; sisters, Esther Zarate Delgado (Joe); Yolanda Zarate; brother, Daniel Zarate and many nieces, nephews and goddaughters. The family is holding a viewing at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro on Wednesday, August 26th, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 27th at Holy Trinity Church in San Pedro, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
