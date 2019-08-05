|
10/16/1919 - 07/30/2019 George Ellis, born in La Junta, Colorado on October 16, 1919, died peacefully at the Palos Verdes Villa retirement home on July 30, 2019. After growing up in Colorado, he rode the rails to California. On September 11, 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served until the end of World War II. He was a member of the original crew of the destroyer U.S.S. McGowan, and was very proud of his and his ship's role in making a torpedo run against a Japanese battleship in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in history. After the war ended, he made San Pedro his home, and worked at Todd Shipyards for thirty-one years. In addition to building many oceangoing ships, he helped build the Mark Twain Riverboat and the submarine fleet at Disneyland. George was one of us. He was a man who loved fishing, and roadtrips. In his travels, he explored the wonders of America, from Mount Rushmore to the Grand Canyon, and the Hoover Dam. He also enjoyed playing the slots in Las Vegas. In his retirement, he pursued photography and used his woodworking skills to make beautiful folk art (including whirlygigs, "Grandpa Boxes" and toy wagons) for his family. George was preceded in death by his daughter Ronnie. He is survived by his daughter Rosemary Ellis and son George Ellis (Josefina); his six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren. His family would like to thank all the residents, nurses and caregivers at Palos Verdes Villa and Companion Hospice who offered their kind thoughts and great help in George's final days. A visitation will be Thursday, August 8th, from 5 7 pm at McNerney's Mortuary, with a Prayer Service to follow Friday, August 9th, 2019 at 11:30 am, Green Hills Chapel, with burial immediately after at Green Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, George's family asks that well-wishers make a donation on his behalf to the . Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
