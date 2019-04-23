|
|
Mar 21, 1932 - Apr 17, 2019 George would like all his family and friends to know that his work here is done. He received a call from God that he couldn't refuse, for an appointment he couldn't miss. He was then given an assignment he couldn't resist - to be reunited with his beloved late wife, Lucille "Sue", and other family and friends that he hasn't seen in a long time. His new assignment takes him to a place where he will be socializing and playing golf and tennis to his heart's content; where love and laughter are guaranteed as well as all the food he can eat, without gaining an ounce. Advised that his earthly mission is complete, he wants all the loved ones he leaves behind to know that he has loved them with all his heart and soul. Born and raised in Southern California, George joined the family liquor business after marriage. In 1975 he and Sue branched out on their own and became the proud owners of the Party House Liquor in the Riviera Village, where he treated all his customers like family until 1991. Family was top-priority for George; he worked very hard to support them and took Sue and the kids on fun adventures. He was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren who loved and adored him very much. He never missed a family gathering. His meticulous turkey carving skills will be missed. His love for travel took him around the world, where he shared his Agape tis Zois (Love of Life) with everyone he met. His favorite place to visit was Hawaii, where he spent four years of his life while in the Navy. George was a dedicated and loving husband for almost 50 years until Sue's death. He was fortunate to again find love and joy in a fun, adventurous relationship with Helen Turzer. A founding member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, he was strong in his faith and devoted to the church. George is survived by his children: Jamie (Kristin), Dora (Jim), and Denyce; his grandchildren: Tim (Allie), Mike (Karissa), Ted, Niko and Lucy; his siblings: Ernie (Tasia) and Harriet (John); his dear friend Helen; and his large extended family. The Trisagion will be held on Monday April 29 at 7pm; the Funeral Service on Tuesday April 30 at 11am at St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Redondo Beach, CA. Immediately following the service will be the Makaria luncheon, also held at St. Katherine's, and burial at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes. Donations in George's memory can be made to: St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 722 Knob Hill Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Please go to Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services. Check back to view the online Video Tribute.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 23, 2019