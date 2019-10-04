|
|
July 5, 1938 - September 29, 2019 George Cobb Graves, 81, of Kinston, North Carolina, passed away on September 29, 2019, in Lomita, California. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Pacific Time on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Lighthouse Memorial Rice Center with Rebekkah Hilgraves officiating. He is to be cremated and his ashes will be presented to his family. Arrangements are by Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center. George was born in Kinston, North Carolina to Maud Marie and George Fountain Graves on July 5, 1938. He went to school at Grainger High School in Kinston, North Carolina, and Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army. George is preceded in death by his first and former wife, Marthaan Fenton. He is survived by his current wife, Christine Graves, and his children, Christopher Graves, Rebekkah Hilgraves, Jason Graves, Matthew Graves, and Asia Graves, as well as the many children of his heart. The family of George Graves wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his extended family, and to Hollywood Hospice for providing extraordinary comfort in his final days.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 4, 2019