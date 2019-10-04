Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Graves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Graves Obituary
July 5, 1938 - September 29, 2019 George Cobb Graves, 81, of Kinston, North Carolina, passed away on September 29, 2019, in Lomita, California. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 pm Pacific Time on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Lighthouse Memorial Rice Center with Rebekkah Hilgraves officiating. He is to be cremated and his ashes will be presented to his family. Arrangements are by Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions - Rice Center. George was born in Kinston, North Carolina to Maud Marie and George Fountain Graves on July 5, 1938. He went to school at Grainger High School in Kinston, North Carolina, and Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served in the United States Army. George is preceded in death by his first and former wife, Marthaan Fenton. He is survived by his current wife, Christine Graves, and his children, Christopher Graves, Rebekkah Hilgraves, Jason Graves, Matthew Graves, and Asia Graves, as well as the many children of his heart. The family of George Graves wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his extended family, and to Hollywood Hospice for providing extraordinary comfort in his final days.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.