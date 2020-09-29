09-25-35 - 09-10-2020 Dr. George Thompson, Jr. September 25, 1935--September 10, 2020 On September 10, 2020, Dr. George Thompson, Jr. of Rolling Hills Estates, California passed away peacefully at the age of 84. The son of George Thompson, Sr. and Thelma Brooks, he was born on September 25, 1935 in Cleveland, Ohio where he grew up. In 1954, after graduating from John Adams High School in Cleveland, George attended Adelbert College at Western Reserve University, where he completed his Bachelor of Arts degree in June of 1957. In September, George began his medical studies at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated in 1961. In Cleveland, he met his beloved wife, Freda Ann Booker, who was a student at nearby Cuyahoga County School of Nursing. They were married on December 22, 1957 in Cleveland. Practicing medicine was Dr. Thompson's passion, and he enjoyed a long, lucrative career specializing in Internal Medicine and Chest Diseases. After completing his internship and residency in Cleveland, Dr. Thompson began his career at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Bellflower, California. His career was shortly interrupted in 1966 when he was drafted by the United States Army. Dr. Thompson served as a Captain for two years at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. He then resumed his career at Kaiser Permanente Bellflower and later at Kaiser Permanente in Harbor City, where he served in a number of leadership positions. In 1978, Dr. Thompson began a private medical practice in Gardena, California which became a thriving success due to his dedication and work ethic. He remained in private practice for 36 years. At Memorial Hospital of Gardena, Dr. Thompson served as Chief of Staff, Chairman of the Department of Medicine, and Director of the Respiratory Department. He also maintained privileges at several other hospitals, including Torrance Memorial and Little Company of Mary. He was well-respected by all who knew him and worked with him. Dr. Thompson loved his work, and patients loved Dr. Thompson's devotion, thoroughness, and professionalism. Underneath Dr. Thompson's neat, crisp shirts and dignified ties lay a quiet sense of humor which would emerge unexpectedly. George loved jazz music, and although he was not an ostentatious man, he took great enjoyment in the sports cars he so loved to drive. He loved to entertain his friends at his Rolling Hills Estates home, and to be surrounded by his family. George was known to all as a considerate, helpful neighbor. Dr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 63 years, Freda Thompson of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; his children, Gregory Thompson (Tracy) of Apex, North Carolina; Gary Thompson (Frances) of Draper, Utah; Glenn Thompson (Marla) of Rolling Hills Estates, and Gina McKuen (Scott) of Oakland, California; his siblings, Dolores, Mickey, Bernard, Anthony, ChiChi, and Donald; his sister-in-law, Jolyne Booker; his grandchildren, Matthew, Dallas, Andie, Zoe, Piper, Addison, Noah, Sophie, Liam, Irene, and Octavia; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, George Thompson, Sr. and Thelma Brooks; his stepfather, Amiel Brooks; his sisters, Radine and Elsie; and his brother, Leslie. No funeral service will be held at this time due to COVID-19 concerns.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store