July 3, 1932 - Sept. 19, 2020 George Walter Mayol died peacefully on September 19, 2020 after 88 memorable eventful years. He was born in Hayward, California, the son of George Walter Mayol of Pocatello, ID. and Emma Wilson of Aspen, CO. His mother played piano for silent movies, and at one time played the organ at the Salt Lake City Tabernacle. His father died when George was 4, and the family moved frequently. George married Jane Bresee with whom he had two sons, Kurt, 57 (Debra), and Erik, 55 (Lisa). He is survived by his sons; his grandchildren, Hayley, Max, and Jake; and his significant other, Carlene Ringer. George spent most of his life in the South Bay Area, and proudly recounted stories of his paper route down the dirt roads that then were Redondo Beach streets. George served his country as an Army MP at the Presidio in San Francisco, and as part of a battalion participating in nuclear testing at Camp Desert Rock at the Nevada Test Site near Las Vegas, viewing 3 blasts, one from 112 miles away, and then walking through ground 0. George entered USC Dental School in 1956, and became an enthusiastic lifelong Trojan supporter. He practiced dentistry in the South Bay for over 50 years. Dr. George was and is loved by his patients. George excelled in active sports, running, sailing, skiing, motorcycle riding. He and Carlene loved to travel and spend time at Mission Hills CC in Rancho Mirage. He was a great cook, and he was artistically talented. A spectacular 8' teak entry door he designed and built graces a former home. He and his son, Kurt, spent many hours together producing Exit, an award-winning 30' trimaran they built from plans. George was a real people person, a witty, fun loving, and caring friend. He was noted for his ability to become fast friends with someone he met ten minutes ago. His memory was phenomenal; his story-telling legendary. He will be missed. To view our online memorial of George please visit MEMORIES.NET
and search GEORGE MAYOL. Each picture is a mini-album you can see. Plans for a memorial are uncertain due to Covid19. In lieu of flowers he would request donations to: AMERICAN PARKINSON DISEASE ASSOCIATION 135 Parkinson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305; or HERMAN OSTROW SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY OF USC 925 W. 34th St, Suite 202, Los Angeles, CA 90089-0641