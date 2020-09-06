Georgia Cale peacefully passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 102. Georgia was born in the small town of Adel, Iowa where she met her future husband, Harold Cale. Together they were raising 4 children until the United States entered into WWII. Harold joined the 99th Army Infantry Division, assigned to Germany while Georgia worked on the home front as a "Rosie The Riveter" making 50 caliber bullets in one of the powder rooms to support the war efforts. In 1949, Georgia and Harold moved to sunny Southern California where they opened a successful Real Estate firm and worked side-by-side until their retirement. At their 75th Wedding Anniversary party, Harold proudly announced that the trial period of their marriage had officially ended and he had decided to keep Georgia after all. They had been married nearly 82 years at the time of Harold's passing in 2016. At their request, their cremated remains were mingled together and respectfully delivered into the sea, along with red rose petals, off the coast of Orange County, California. Georgia truly enjoyed a remarkable life, and she will be greatly missed.





