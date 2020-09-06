1/
Georgia B. Cale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgia Cale peacefully passed away on August 6, 2020 at the age of 102. Georgia was born in the small town of Adel, Iowa where she met her future husband, Harold Cale. Together they were raising 4 children until the United States entered into WWII. Harold joined the 99th Army Infantry Division, assigned to Germany while Georgia worked on the home front as a "Rosie The Riveter" making 50 caliber bullets in one of the powder rooms to support the war efforts. In 1949, Georgia and Harold moved to sunny Southern California where they opened a successful Real Estate firm and worked side-by-side until their retirement. At their 75th Wedding Anniversary party, Harold proudly announced that the trial period of their marriage had officially ended and he had decided to keep Georgia after all. They had been married nearly 82 years at the time of Harold's passing in 2016. At their request, their cremated remains were mingled together and respectfully delivered into the sea, along with red rose petals, off the coast of Orange County, California. Georgia truly enjoyed a remarkable life, and she will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Breeze

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved