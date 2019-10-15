|
Dottie, as everyone knew her by, died on September 24 at the age of 79, after 6 years of Progressive Dementia in hospice care at home for 5 weeks. Born in Texarkana, TX, her parents moved to San Diego when Dottie was 5 years old. She spent her school years in San Diego, married Tom, the boy around the corner in 1958. Moved to Madera, CA while Tom was in the Air Force, moved back to San Diego, then to Redondo Beach for 57 years.
Before her illness, her forte was cooking, especially Beef Stroganoff. Everyone looked forward to it. She worked for A T & T in San Diego and State Farm in Hermosa Beach.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Tom; son, Mark; daughter, Becky Lane (Richard); grandchildren, Quimbee and Harley.
Funeral Mass was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Hermosa Beach, with interment to be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City.
She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her. Many Thanks to Trinity Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for overseeing and assistance in Dottie's final days.
Published in Daily Breeze on Oct. 15, 2019