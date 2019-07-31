Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Warwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia (Froncek) Warwick

Add a Memory
Georgia (Froncek) Warwick Obituary
Georgia (Froncek) Warwick of Redondo Beach Took Flight with her Savior on 7/24/19. Born in Chicago, IL to Estelle and George Froncek (deceased); survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Estelle; two sisters and nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday, August 1 with Rosary beginning at 7pm at Coastal Funeral Home, 25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, CA 90717. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 244 Prospect Ave, Hermosa Beach. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.