Georgia (Froncek) Warwick of Redondo Beach Took Flight with her Savior on 7/24/19. Born in Chicago, IL to Estelle and George Froncek (deceased); survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Estelle; two sisters and nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday, August 1 with Rosary beginning at 7pm at Coastal Funeral Home, 25001 Narbonne Ave, Lomita, CA 90717. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 244 Prospect Ave, Hermosa Beach. Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 31, 2019