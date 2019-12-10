Home

More Obituaries for Gerald Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. (Jerry) Robinson

Gerald A. (Jerry) Robinson Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) A. Robinson August 26, 1943 - December 6, 2019 Jerry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, passed away after battling melanoma. He was a proud LA Marathon Legacy Runner, Navy veteran, avid ham radio operator, yachtsman, Apple aficionado and successful salesman. He is survived by his wife, two sons, grandchildren, sister and nephews. Serices will be held at Hillside Memorial Park on Tuesday, December 10 at 2pm. In liue of flowers, donations may be made to , Melanoma Research.
Published in Daily Breeze on Dec. 10, 2019
