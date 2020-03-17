|
12/06/1932 - 01/27/2020 It is great sadness that the family of Gerald (Jerry) Stephens, announce his passing on January 27, 2020 at age 87, surrounded by his loving family & friends. Jerry was born in Los Angeles, California on December 6, 1932 & was a longtime resident of both Redondo Beach & Torrance, California. The Air Force veteran retired after over 40 years with Northrup Grumman. Jerry loved to fly. Over his many years as a pilot, he and his wife Mary owned several different aircraft, his favorite being his 1968 Beechcraft Bonanza. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Mary Stephens, daughters, Barbara (Bob) Meints and Diane Stephens, son, Robert Stephens and stepson, Steven (Shawna) Smallwood. Jerry is also survived by his grandchildren, Bobby (Halsley) Riggs and Jennifer (Nathan) Fidelman, Nash Smallwood, Megan Smallwood and Jenny Smallwood along with his great-grandchild Avelyn Riggs.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 17, 2020