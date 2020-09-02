9/27/1935 - 8/18/2020 Geraldine Bubica passed away at home on August 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was almost 85 years old. She was born on the island of Zlarin which was part of the then Yugoslavia. She emigrated to the the US at the age of 16 and lived in San Pedro for the rest of her life. She is survived by her husband, Angelo; daughter, Georgie; sister, Perina Branica; daughter-in-law, Nancy Bubica; grandchildren, Jordan and Airaby Bubica and great-grandson, Nicholas. She is predeceased by her beloved son, Nick Bubica. Geraldine worked as a bookkeeper for the Sun Lumber company for a short time and then retired to take care of her children. Later on she worked for more than 20 years in the dietary department of Kaiser Permanente as an aide. She loved to cook and bake and take trips with her family including many trips to Hawaii and a trip to Croatia with the whole family in 2006. She also enjoyed yearly trips to Las Vegas and frequent trips to casinos in California. She will be loved and remembered for her cheerful disposition and big heart. She will be dearly missed. A private funeral service was held on August 27, 2020 at Green Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.