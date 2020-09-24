Oct. 3, 1930 - Sept. 19, 2020 Passed away on the morning of Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Long Beach, CA. She was two weeks shy of her 90th birthday. She spent the last chapter of her life battling with Dementia and skin cancer. Lala was born in San Francisco del Rincon, Gto., Mexico, on October 3, 1930 to Hilario and Rosa Gomez. She is survived by her sister Consuelo Guardado of Lomita, CA, loving ex-husband, Sergio Angulo, Sr. of Beaver, UT, children, Rose (Jack) Pelton of Wichita, KS, Sergio Angulo Jr. of Beaver, UT, Marco (Denise Davert) Angulo of Federal Way, WA and Don Angulo of San Diego, CA, grandchildren, Christine Mattera, Danielle Angulo, Olivia Archer, Sergio Angulo III, great-grandchildren, Aryanna Temblador, Kaylee Angulo, and Aden Leya, and several nieces and nephews. She came to San Pedro, CA in 1950 where she worked for the Canneries and was a member of the Cannery Union from 1950-1961. She married Sergio Angulo on June 30, 1956 and spent the remainder of her life raising her four children, volunteering at their schools, and babysitting her grandchildren. She enjoyed her time working at Little Sisters of the Poor and Macy's and she loved to sing. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 11a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
