11/15/1939 - 01/02/2020 Gerry Biazevich passed away at Little Company of Mary Hospital in San Pedro, CA on the morning of January 2, 2020 at the age of 80. With her family by her side, she ascended peacefully into Heaven. In the days preceding her death, she received exemplary care from her home health aide Mary Ann Vidanes, to whom the family is eternally grateful for the love and compassion shown to Gerry in her final days. Gerry was born in San Pedro on November 15, 1939. She graduated from Mary Star High School in 1957. In September of 1958, she married the love of her life and together they had four children. Gerry is preceded in death by her father and mother, George and Anka Karmelich and her son Ronnie Biazevich. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Paul Biazevich, her children Paul Jr. (Wendy), Danette, and Michael (James Hyatt); her grandchildren John and Danielle Nappi, and James (Calpurnia) Ferrel. She is also survived by her sisters Elaine (Don) Gazzola, Suzette (Vlatko) Pesusich and her brother Mark (Sharon) Karmelich, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Gerry, the matriarch of her family, enjoyed gourmet cooking, family gatherings and travel. She was well respected in her community, a devout Catholic and active member of her parish. Gerry touched the lives of all who knew her and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5-7pm. Her funeral service will be held at Mary Star of the Sea Church on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 10:30am with Father Harrigan officiating. Burial to follow at Green Hills Cemetery 27501 Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary Star of the Sea High School Athletic Department at 2500 N. Taper Avenue, San Pedro, CA 90731. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jan. 7, 2020