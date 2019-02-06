|
|
Gertrude (Quesada) Garcia November 20, 1926 - January 29, 2019 Gertrude (Quesada) Garcia, 92, a native of Wilmington, born on November 10, 1926 passed away on January 29, 2019, after battling cancer for 3 1/2 years. Gertrude is survived by her husband, Luis Garcia; daughters Lupe (Albert) Faulkner, Maria (John) Wagner and daughter-in- law Regina (Mario, deceased on 8/28/2018) Garcia. Gertrude had 9 grandchildren, 15 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter. Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 07, 2019 at 7:30 PM at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 08, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and Committal Service Friday, February 08, 2019 at 10:00 AM at All Souls Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at dailybreeze.com/obits.
Published in Daily Breeze on Feb. 6, 2019