04/20/1935 - 06/06/2020 Gifford George Grobien passed away June 6, 2020 at age 85. He was born to George and Elsie Grobien in Los Angeles, California, on April 20, 1935, and was a longtime resident of San Pedro, California. He is survived by his wife, Karen Grobien, daughter Kirsten Escobedo (Ramon), of Santa Barbara, son Gifford Grobien (Regina), of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Public visitation will be held 9am 10am on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, San Pedro. A private service by invitation only will follow. In lieu of flowers please consider Providence TrinityCare Hospice or the Trinity Lutheran Church Pantry Food Ministry.





