Gilbert Gonzalez

June 7, 1955 - July 26, 2020 Gilbert A Gonzalez, better known as "Andy", passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Bellingham, WA following a lengthy illness. He was 65. Andy was born in Gardena to William and Charlotte (Duron) Gonzalez. He grew up in Torrance and he also lived in Garden Grove for many years before retiring and moving to his dream location of San Juan Island, WA. He was in Roche Harbor for the past 5 years. He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Amy Gonzalez of Roche Harbor; two sons, Michael (Erika) of Huntington Beach and Bryan (Caitlin) of Churchville, MD; along with a stepson who he considered his own, Joshua Gray of Costa Mesa; and one grandson. He also leaves two brothers, Bill (Belinda) Gonzalez of Torrance and Alan Gonzalez. Andy was in the Air and Land Freight business for most of his career, holding several different managerial positions in different companies. He was an avid drummer from the time he was a little boy. He also enjoyed traveling, cruising and spending time with his family. A private memorial for Andy will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, August 8, 2020.





