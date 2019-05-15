April 16, 1972 - May 5, 2019 Gilbert Paul Delgado, 47, of San Pedro, CA passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019. Born on April 16, 1972 in Harbor City, CA, known by many as "Big Gil." Gilbert was an active member ILWU Longshoremen for over 20 years. He took pride of being a part of and working on the waterfront. The joy of his life was his family and countless friends. His love for the Dodgers, Lakers, LA Kings, and Dallas Cowboys attending games or watching the games on TV with family or friends. Gilbert had 3 daughters Raelyn (Robert), Raquel (Oscar), and Reanna along with his grandchildren Aaliyah and Robert Rangel IV. Survived by his sisters Laurie (Mike), Tina (Ray) and Roseanne (Leonard); Nieces and nephews Valerie (Eddie), Annette, Ricky, Jacklyn, John, Angelina (Mikey), Cassie, Hailey, Paul, Joseph, Kayhlie, Little David, Suzie, James, Isabella, his many Godchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends. He was preceded by death by his father John "Butch," his mother Lillian "Weda", his brother John, and his nephew David Piceno. Our family will not be the same without him, he will be truly missed. Visitation will be on Friday May 17, 2019 from 11am 1pm at McNerney's Mortuary 570 W. 5th Street, San Pedro followed by a funeral service at 1pm to honor and celebrate his life. Interment will be private. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com. Published in Daily Breeze on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary