|
|
October 6, 1937 - June 2, 2019 Gilbert William Sanchez went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by his family on June 2, 2019. Gil was born in Tererro, New Mexico to Albert and Dolores Sanchez. He enlisted in the U.S. Airforce in 1952 and proudly served his country in Korea, Japan, Thailand and the Vietnam War. He retired after 22 years and was an insurance agent and then owned Precision Auto Body. He helped to start a golf tournament to benefit Cystic Fibrosis. He was a Deacon and Hospitality Chairman at St. Andrews and raised funds for the homeless ministry. He was a Mason and active in the El Toga Shrine Club. His passion was playing golf, teaching his grandsons golf and working at Plaza Golf. Gil is survived by his wife of 57 years Doreen; daughters Michele (Ron), Annette (Maurice); four grandsons Miles, Roman, Kennedy, Mason and brother Feladelfio (Donna). He will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery on July 25, 2019 at 2pm and the Celebration of Life is on July 26, 2019 at 11am at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Redondo Beach. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Andrew's Homeless Ministry. Go to www.Lafuneral.com to send the family messages and share memories.
Published in Daily Breeze on July 14, 2019