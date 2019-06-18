|
|
November 7, 1968 - June 8, 2019 Gina passed away at peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 surrounded by her family after losing her battle with lung disease. She was born and raised in San Pedro and attended Holy Trinity Elementary and Mary Star of the Sea High School. She received her Bachelor Degree in education from CSUDH. For many years she was employed as a teacher at Day Star Pre School. Later worked as Executive Office Manager at Camera Support. She was a loving wife and mother. Her greatest joy was her family. She had a passion for the teaching, art, music, and she was an avid Angels baseball fan. Her warm and generous heart and sense of humor will be remembered by all she touched. She is survived by her beloved husband Keith daughter Sierra, son Troy, mother Audrey Magana, Sister Annette Samudio, grandmother Lilly Gomez, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father David Magana. Celebration of Life for Gina will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 am at the Rolling Hills Covenant Church, 2222 Palos Verdes Dr North Rolling Hills
Published in Daily Breeze on June 18, 2019