09/25/1928 - 07/17/2020 Giorgio Pisano, the unforgettable, one of a kind, began resting on July 17th, 2020 at his home in San Pedro, California. He was born on September 25th, 1928 in Ischia, Italy. He began his career as a fisherman at the age of twelve, in a old wooden boat. When moving to San Pedro, he continued his career as a commercial fisherman, and built up a reputation as an expert among his peers. He also had a reputation of being an excellent cook. He took pride in cooking for friends and family. Anyone that knew George knew that he was a man of great generosity who loved his family dearly. George's great faith defined who he was in life. George is pre deceased in death by his parents Giorgio and Gelsomina Pisano, his brother Antonio, and sister Theresa, and his first wife, Renee Pisano. He is survived by his wife Anna and children Gelsy Shiell, George (Liz) Pisano, and Mark (Lisa) Pisano, David (Patty) Gore, and Shelley (Erik) Sowman. His grandchildren Christina Nicole, Sara, Michael, Jessica, Mandi, Mark, Morgann, and Marinna. George also had 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter and relatives in Ischia as well. Giorgio's legacy will live on with all who loved him. Job 14:13-15, " You will call and I will answer you."





