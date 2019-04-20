June 1, 1952 - April 15, 2019 On April 15, 2019, at the age of 66, Giovan Giuseppe "Joe" Lauro passed away with his family by his side in his home town of San Pedro, California. Giovan Giuseppe was better known as Giuseppe and to many he was Joe. Giuseppe was born on June 1, 1952 in Ischia, Italy to loving parents Antonio Lauro and Rosa Sorice. He was the oldest of five brothers. Giuseppe was preceded in death by his father, Antonio. He is survived by his mother Rosa, his four brothers Francesco, Giorgio, and his wife Mena, Angelo, and his wife Maria, and Paolo. Giuseppe also had 6 nieces, 6 nephews and several great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 5 p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. at McNerney's Mortuary Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, Thursday, April 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Mary Star of the Sea Church followed by Entombment at Green Hills Memorial Park Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary