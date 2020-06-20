Giuseppe Boccanfuso passed away peacefully in the early hours of June 12, 2020. Giuseppe was born on the island of Ischia, Italy on May 13, 1924. As a young man, he worked in Rome as an assistant to the movie producer/director Luchino Visconti. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1954, settling in San Pedro, CA. He loved the ocean and spent many years as a fisherman and as a merchant marine serving on the supertanker Maryland and various tugboats for the Crowley company. When fishing was sparse, he worked as a chef in local Italian restaurants. He is survived by his children, Pete Boccanfuso (Mary), Maria Fink (Joel), Helen Bayek (Edward), Anthony Boccanfuso (Marion); five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, both in the U.S. and Italy. He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Maria Grazia; his second wife, Lenore; his son, Luke and his grandson, Joey. The family would like to thank the Sisters, nurses and all staff members at Little Sisters of the Poor who gave our dad the incredibly loving, compassionate care and helped him pass with peace and dignity into the loving arms of God. Donations in Giuseppe's memory may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 2100 S. Western Ave, San Pedro 90732. Due to Covid 19, services will be private.





