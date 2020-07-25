09/19/1930 - 07/17/2020 Giustina (Tina) G. Sogliuzzo passed away peacefully at her home with family at her side on July 17, 2020. She was born on September 19, 1930 in the town of Cicero, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Her parents, Gabriele and Ada Tose, were Italian immigrants from the city of San Benedetto Del Tronto in the Marche region of Italy. She was introduced to the piano at a very young age by her Father, Gabriele Tose, an accomplished musician himself. Tina graduated from Chicago High School in 1948 and attended DePaul University School of Music. She became an accomplished pianist and mastered many well known classical pieces of Bach, Beethoven, Chopin and Mozart. After the family moved west to Long Beach, California, she met and married Frank Sogliuzzo on August 28, 1960. They were married 53 years and together had two sons, Louie and Gabriel and four grandchildren. Tina's home was always filled with her joyful music. She found delight in teaching piano to children of friends and family. Tina and Frank shared their love of music with everyone, entertaining often. They hosted holidays and gatherings at their home for years. There are so many fond memories with their close friends. This group of friends and family took many vacations and cruises together. She always talked about how much fun they had together through the years. Tina loved to travel and always looked forward to their next trip. Tina is survived by her sons, Louie (Red) and Gabriel (Erika). Grandchildren: Nicolina, Marina, Anthony and Eeva. Brother, Victor (Joanne) Tose and sister, Francene (Steve) Watkins and numerous nephews and nieces. Tina is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Sogliuzzo, granddaughter, Mirabella, parents, Gabriele and Ada Tose and sister and brother-in-law, Nini (Frank) De Sande. Our family is forever grateful to Priscilla Garcia for her loving and compassionate care of Tina during these last four years. We would like to acknowledge Annemarie Banuelos for her companionship with Tina, as well. McNerney's Mortuary will be directing a graveside burial service held at Green Hills Memorial Park, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Private interment to follow. Please sign the guestbook at mcnerneysmortuary.com
.