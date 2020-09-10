Gladys McNaughton

4/26/1931 - 8/20/2020 Gladys Elizabeth McNaughton (Rice) was born on April 26, 1931 and passed away peacefully in her home on August 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Gladys was born in Paterson, New Jersey to Jack and Betty Rice, their first of two daughters. She graduated from Eastside High School in 1948 before continuing her education at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio. At Muskingum she participated on the Social Committee, the Gospel Team, as well as in her sorority Wawyin. After transferring to Paterson State Teachers College in her hometown, she served as a beacon, college newspaper staff member, and as class secretary her senior year, in addition to being a member of the a cappella chorus and Phi Omega Psi sorority. She received her degree in general elementary education in 1952, and went on to be a kindergarten teacher. Relocating to California, Gladys married John Bruce McNaughton in 1968. Shortly after their marriage, they bought a home in Rolling Hills Estates, where they resided happily for over 50 years. Gladys worked with John at Computer Sciences, Telos Computing, and Citibank as a computer programer, systems analyst, and group manager from 1965 to 1996. She continued as a consultant for Citibank for six years after retiring. She belonged to the Buccaneer Yacht Club and the Morgan Plus 4 Club, an automobile club. She volunteered her time at the Los Angeles Maritime Institute (LAMI), as well as became a member at the South Coast Botanic Garden. She loved to read, garden, sail, bake her famous shortbread cookies, and spend time with her family. She continued to live in her Rolling Hills Estates home with her husband, son David, daughter-in-law Marie, and granddaughter Megan. Gladys leaves behind her husband, John; her sister, Lois Rice; her sons, John McNaughton (Kim), Ed Carmean (Deb), David McNaughton (Marie); and daughters, Maggie Bailey (Mike), Jean Zier (Jeff), in addition to 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and many other beloved family members. Gladys was an example of unconditional love, she not only loved her own family unconditionally, but always extended open arms to anyone who met her. She was a strong leader and an overall warm, wonderful woman. She will be deeply missed. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of Gladys' life will be scheduled when it safe for all to honor her memory at LAMI to respect her final wishes of having her ashes scattered at sea.





