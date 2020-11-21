Glen Barrett, age 85, passed away on October 21, 2020 in Washington, Utah. He is survived by his wife Carol of 48 years, sons, Dan and Thomas; daughters, Sandy, Tara and Tammy and his brother, Lyall. Glen was an avid drag racer driver most of his life. A part of his legacy is that he was the chief timer and announcer for Southern California Timing Association for over ten years at Bonneville Flats and El Mirage Dry Lakes, timing many record breaking runs. In his later years, he had the pleasure of being on the crew of the 503 mph Turbinator II. Glen graduated from Narbonne High School Class of S-54 and was a U.S. Army Veteran.





