Jan 19, 1936 - Jun 5, 2019 Glendon E. Miller, 83, a Redondo Beach, CA resident for the past 56 years, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Torrance Memorial Hospital. He was born January 19, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA to his parents Mary Rice and William Miller. He grew up in La Habra and Fullerton before entering the US Army at age 17. He proudly served his country for over 50 years. He was active in Korea and Vietnam and continued as a Lt Col in the Army Reserves. In 1967, Glen started a distinguished career at TRW (Northrop Grumman) in accounting and finance lasting 40 years. In 1989, Glen became the USALSO treasurer and Rebels soccer team manager. He loved being at the field supporting all the players, including his daughters over the years. He was very supportive of his grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them and all of their activities. He lived a very full and loving life filled with many friends. He will be greatly missed. Glen is survived by four daughters Margaret Miller of Vancouver, WA, MaryAnne (Campbell) Nimick of Redondo Beach, Erin Miller of Washougal, WA, and Robin (Steve) Cookus of Thousand Oaks, CA; brother Brian (Molly) Miller of Missoula, MT; and his six grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. Memorial services will be held at Rice Mortuary, Torrance on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11:30am followed by a reception at the American Legion in Redondo Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to South Bay Post 184. Published in Daily Breeze on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary