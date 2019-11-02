|
|
Glenn Mitsuru Nakamura (73) Loving, dedicated, and much beloved husband, father, uncle, friend and coach, passed away on October 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. Perennially upbeat, he devoted his life to his family, friends, and youth sports in the local community. He is survived by his wife, Patty Nakamura; children, Trisha and Melissa Nakamura; siblings, Beatrice Mayetani and Gail (Dr. Robert) Higashiyama; sister-in-law Arlene Nakamura; nieces and nephews, Curtis (Stephany) Nakamura, Kevin (Robin) Mayetani, Traci (Wes) Toyofuku, Holli (Curt) Holstein, Jessica (Richard Otera) Higashiyama, and Dr. Nicole Higashiyama; numerous great-nieces and nephews and other relatives. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena. Also, the family invites all friends for a Celebration on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at North High School Gym, 3620 W. 182nd St., Torrance. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449 Please sign the guestbook at www.dailybreeze.com/obits
Published in Daily Breeze on Nov. 2, 2019