6/19/39 - 4/12/19 Glenn Odis Ladd, Jr. entered into eternal rest at home, surrounded by family, on April 12, 2019. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1939, Glenn grew up in Blytheville, Arkansas. He pursued his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering at the Univeristy of Missouri, graduating in 1961 and 1963, respectively. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a member of Sigma Xi, the scientific research honors society. He received his doctorate from Carnegie-Mellon University in 1969, whereupon he accepted a position with United Technologies Research Laboratories in East Hartford, Connecticut. In 1974 Glenn was working for Hughes Aircraft Company and moved with his young family to Agoura, California. Glenn worked in multiple divisions at Hughes, managing major contracts in Radar Systems and Signal Processing, publishing in multiple journals, and holding several patents. In 1976 the family moved to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, where he resided for the rest of his life. After 23 years with Hughes, Glenn retired in 1997 and was able to devote more of his time to his favorite pastimes, which included camping, bicycling, and traveling the world. He joined St. Peter's By the Sea Presbyterian Church in 1977 and served as an Elder, finding special meaning in his trips to Mexico for the church's yearly Easter Project. Glenn loved to sing and had a fine baritone voice, performing as a member of the church choir, the Men's Chorale, and as a soloist on multiple occasions. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Esther, his sister Sylvia, and his first wife, Jean. He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughters Jennifer Omo, Morgan Harlan, and Heather Ladd, stepchildren Stacey DelGizzi and Craig Barlow, and grandchildren Mark, Scott, Harrison, and Katharine. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 1pm at St. Peter's By the Sea, 6410 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, phone 310-377-6882. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Glenn's name to St. Peter's By the Sea.
Published in Daily Breeze on Apr. 19, 2019