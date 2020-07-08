12-12-1925 - 6-1-2020 Glenn Teuber, 94 of San Pedro, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 surrounded by his 3 adoring sons. Born in San Pedro in 1925, Glenn was raised with his two brothers, Gordon and Rodney, by loving parents Rolf and Violet. Glenn was a Boy Scout who enjoyed school and achieved many honors. He was president of the senior class of San Pedro High School and a two year varsity letterman in basketball. Glenn then enlisted and served two years in the Army Air Corps until honorably discharged in 1946. After leaving the military, Glenn attended college under the G.I. bill. In 1949 he graduated from UCLA and went to work in the field of Sales. While living in Seattle, WA, Glenn met his future wife, Muriel. They married in 1956 and had four children together Bradley, Gregory, David and Douglas. They enjoyed Seattle but a better job opportunity caused them to move back to the Los Angeles area and reside in Glenn's hometown of San Pedro. After retirement Glenn was frequently found in the garden tending to his vegetables. Glenn was an avid golfer and played with longtime friends until just a few months before his passing. He loved UCLA football and basketball and rarely missed a game. He was a devoted father and grandfather and family always came first to Glenn. Glenn is survived by his sons Bradley, David and Douglas and their families. Glenn was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Muriel, and their son, Gregory. Glenn and Muriel's ashes will be spread at sea in a small private ceremony. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.





