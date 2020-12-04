02/12/1935 - 11/05/2020 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our mother, Gloria May Puerta, who died peacefully in her sleep the morning of November 5, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born in San Pedro, California at the Peck House on 15th Street. She was born to Leary Binkley and Elena (Cammarinessi) Binkley. She attended 15th Street Elementary School, Cabrillo Elementary School, Dana Junior High School, and graduated from San Pedro High School in 1953. She then married Herman Puerta, Jr., and had three children. Earlier in life, Gloria enjoyed bowling with a San Pedro league, sewing, cooking, breeding chinchilla and silver Persian cats and entering them in cat shows. She was naturally gifted in oil painting and using pastels to draw her beautiful cats. She also enjoyed shopping for gemstones and had a small business called "Legacy Gems". Gloria loved to vacation in Carmel, California with her family. Later in life, she really enjoyed gardening and showing off her plants and crops. She also liked to put together a large jigsaw puzzle. Gloria is survived by her children: Ronald Puerta, Sheila Gabel (Pat), and Timothy Puerta; grandchildren, Anthony Puerta and Caden Resich; sister, Ellie Obuljen (Frank), and brother, Ronald Binkley, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be gravesite, Coral Tree Gardens, at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 S. Western Ave., Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm.





