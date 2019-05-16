|
Feb. 5, 1949 - May 14, 2019 On Monday, May 14th, Gloria Rohar passed away at the age of 70. She was born in Mexico to Francisco Martinez and Maria (Gonzalez) Martinez. In 1983, Gloria moved to the United States and married Roy Rohar. She is survived by two sons, two sisters, and one brother. A viewing will be held Thursday, May 16 from 4 until 8 at McNerney's Mortuary in San Pedro. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 18 at 10 am at Holy Trinity in San Pedro. Interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Breeze on May 16, 2019