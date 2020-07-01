Gomez In Loving Memory of (BEEFO) Adolfo
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gomez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory of Adolfo Gomez (BEEFO) Adolfo Gomez was born June 8, 1928 and died June 9, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grand father and great grandfather. He worked on the waterfront for more than 50 years as a Longshoreman. He is survived by his children Arlene, Gerald, Ricky, Gilbert and Patrice. He was very beloved and will be missed but not forgotten. Burial to be held Wednesday, July 8 at All Souls Cemetery in Long Beach.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Breeze on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved