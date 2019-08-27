|
Jan 31, 1919 - Aug 17, 2019 Gordon Herman Bashaw was born January 31, 1919 to Lucy and Harland Bashaw in Gardner Massachusetts. After graduating from North High School, Class of 1938 Worcester, MA, Gordon played drums in the Big Bands of the era. In 1942 Gordon was in the Army and saw active service in Europe. Gordon received a Bronze Star in WWII, for courage under fire, keeping communications open for the front line troops under attack and the artillery fire support that drove back the enemy. Following the war, Gordon moved to Redondo Beach in 1955 with his second wife Beatrice. Gordon continued to play his drums with other bands in the area. Gordon's longest employment of 20 years was with the Redondo Beach, Beryl Street Elementary School and it was his best loved job. Teachers and students remember him today with fondness. Gordon spent his final twilight years, five years, at Silverado Senior Living in Redondo Beach, where he was extremely loved and well cared for, by a multitude of staff. Everyone grew to love him, his stories and will miss his endless stash of Tootsie Rolls, which he loved to eat and share. Gordon was survived by son Peter Joseph Bashaw, only granddaughter Natalie Therese Miller, niece Natalie Jane Lazarus Grantham, nephew Ted Lazarus Jr. and many grand nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Faith Bashaw Miller Pepperday and sisters Natalie M and Lucy Lorraine. Gordon will be loved and missed by all that knew him. Visitation will be on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 5-9pm at Rice Mortuary. The Service will be at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday August 28 at 10:00am. Gordon will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 27, 2019