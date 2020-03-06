|
Sept 5, 1929 - Mar 1, 2020 Gordon Donlou passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 90 on March 1, 2020. He was a warm and loving husband, father and Pappou (grandfather) who always had a smile on his face. Gordon was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 5, 1929. In 1936, at seven years old, he moved to Redondo Beach with his mother Julia, father George and younger brother Ernie. The Donlou family quickly established deep ties in the Redondo Beach community, were active members in the Greek Orthodox Churches of Los Angeles and Long Beach and helped found St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in their hometown of Redondo Beach. In his youth, Gordon loved body surfing, going to the Plunge and watching movies at the old Fox Theatre. Gordon was a proud 1948 graduate of Redondo Union High School where he played football. He went on to get his Undergraduate and Masters' degrees from USC. In the early 50's, he honorably served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1961, he traveled to the island of Samos, Greece where he met and married his wife Maria Kristallidis. Gordon and Maria worked very hard building their life together in Redondo and had two children, Gordon and Doris. Gordon was a highly respected educator in the South Bay where he dedicated his life to educating generations of South Bay youth. He taught in the South Bay Public Schools for 38 years, spending the majority of his career at Aviation High School. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, dinners with his family, watching Trojan football and spending time with his three grandsons, who were the light of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maria; daughter, Doris (Dan) Richmond and grandsons Tony, Dino and Marios. He is preceded in death by his son, Gordon. Gordon was a humble, simple man who loved his family more than anything, never complained and always had a joke to brighten your day. He was a wonderful human who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gordon's memory to: Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hemophilia Treatment Center, In Memory of Gordon Donlou, Attn: Dr. Doris Quon, 403 West Adams Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007. Services are as follows: Trisagion -Monday, March 9th at 7pm, Rice Mortuary, Funeral -Tuesday, March 10th at 11am, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, Redondo Beach.
Published in Daily Breeze on Mar. 6, 2020