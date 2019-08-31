|
Aug 10, 1962 - Aug 26, 2019 Gordon G. Donlou was a warm and caring human being who loved others. Born and raised in Redondo Beach, he graduated from San Jose State University and went on to live in New York where he worked as a Graphic Designer and Art Director. In later years, he moved back to Los Angeles to be near his family, making movie posters for major film studios, including Fox Searchlight Pictures. He is survived by his mother and father Gordon and Maria Donlou, his sister Doris (Dan) Richmond and his nephews, Anthony, Konstantino and Marios along with many extended family and friends, especially his best friend Laurie, who always stood by him. His love and creative spirit will be deeply missed. Please make all donations in Gordon's memory to the: Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hemophilia Treatment Center 403 West Adams Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90007 Visit www.lafuneral.com to send the family messages and to obtain service information.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 31, 2019