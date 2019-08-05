Home

Grady Grvan Sain

July 14, 1932 - July 14, 2019 Grady Grvan Sain, age 87 of Manhattan Beach, California passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1932 to John and Reba Sain in Milton, Texas. He is survived by his wife Nadene Sain of 68 years; his three sons, John (Debbie) Sain, Tom Sain and Michael (Bridgette) Sain; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Grady was a long time coach and mentor of the community. In 1965 he started the Manhattan Beach Boys Basketball, with an "all play" requirement. Grady taught adult education at Mira Costa High School as well as serving a two-time Presidency of the Santa Monica Optimist Club. He also served as an Exhaulted Ruler of the Santa Monica Elks Lodge and State Vice President. Grady and Nadene both enjoyed travelling internationally and domestically. Grady was deeply loved by family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Grady Sain Spartan Foundation. Make checks payable to Grady Sain. Address to 5306 Norton Street, Torrance, CA 90503. A viewing will be held at Rice Mortuary from 4:00pm - 8:00pm on Thursday August 8, 2019. The Graveside Service will be held at Santa Monica Woodlawn Cemetery on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10:00am. The Reception at the Redondo Beach Elks Lodge starts at 2:00pm-7:00pm.
Published in Daily Breeze on Aug. 5, 2019
